Letang had a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Letang factored into each of the Penguins' first two goals, setting up Radim Zohorna in the first period and lighting the lamp himself in the second. The star defenseman's second consecutive multi-point performance gave Letang 10 points in his last eight games and 32 points in 39 games this season.