Coach Mike Sullivan said Friday that Letang (lower body) would be available to play Saturday versus the Blues, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Letang was injured Wednesday and missed practice Thursday before returning Friday. The defenseman has three assists in four games but has lost some fantasy value, as he is playing on the second power play. He lost his spot on the first unit when the Penguins dealt for Erik Karlsson in the offseason.