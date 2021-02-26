Letang (undisclosed) registered an assist with three hits, two blocks and two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Washington.

Letang left Tuesday's tilt with the Capitals with his injury but was right back in the lineup for the rematch, logging a team-leading 23:50 of ice time. He assisted on Jake Guentzel's game-tying goal in the third period, giving him 11 points (two goals, nine assists) after 17 games. Letang is well off of last year's scoring pace that netted him 15 goals and 29 helpers in 61 contests.