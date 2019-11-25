Play

Penguins' Kris Letang: Back in lineup Monday

Letang (lower body) was activated from injured reserve and will suit up for Monday's tilt against Calgary.

Letang missed eight games with his lower-body injury, pressing pause on his solid start to the season. The star blueliner has four goals and 12 points in 15 games and will return to his usual role on the top pair.

More News
Our Latest Stories