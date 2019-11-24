Penguins' Kris Letang: Back to skating
Letang (lower body) skated in Sunday's practice in a full-contact jersey, Rob Rossi of The Athletic reports.
This is the first time the blueliner has taken the ice after being sidelined since early November with the lower-body issue. Letang has resided on injured reserve since his injury, but this news is evidence that his return could be coming soon. The Penguins have yet to rule him out for Monday's game against the Flames, but if he can't suit up, Zach Trotman should continue to see time in the lineup.
