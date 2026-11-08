Letang notched two assists, three shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Letang snapped a four-game point drought with the effort. He's done alright from a slightly reduced role this year -- Letang has played in the bottom four, though he's still seeing enough ice time to be impactful. He's produced eight helpers, 32 shots on net, 21 hits, 16 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 17 appearances. The 39-year-old can help in deeper fantasy formats as long as he holds onto his spot on the second power-play unit.