Penguins' Kris Letang: Bends twine Sunday

Letang scored the only goal for Pittsburgh in Sunday's Game 2 loss to Washington.

Letang is currently averaging a point per game in the postseason (two goals and six assists), which puts him one tally behind John Carlson and Torey Krug. Unsurprisingly, the 30-year-old leads the Penguins in playoff ice time at 24:59 per game -- a full three minutes more than Justin Schultz. Last season, the team spread out the workload for its defensemen with Tanger sidelined, but that is clearly not the plan this time around, as coach Mike Sullivan will lean on the Montreal native as much as he can.