Letang collected a goal and two assists in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Islanders in Game 3. He also contributed three hits, two shots and two PIM.

Letang, who was named the game's No. 1 star, was all over the scoresheet for the Penguins and for fantasy managers. The 34-year-old opened the scoring just over two minutes into the game when his wrist shot from the point banked in off of New York defenseman Ryan Pulock. Letang also picked up a pair of helpers, including the primary assist on Brandon Tanev's game-winner, and was plus-3. Letang had gone scoreless through the first two games of the series.