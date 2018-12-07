Penguins' Kris Letang: Breaks out of goal slump

Letang scored twice on six shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Islanders.

Letang scored both of Pittsburgh's first-period goals, but he didn't play a hand in any of the team's four markers after that. This scoring outburst is a welcome sight for Letang's owners considering he had lit the lamp just once in the previous 19 games after scoring four goals in the first six. The skilled blueliner now has 24 points through 26 games.