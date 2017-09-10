Penguins' Kris Letang: Cleared for camp

Letang (neck) is healthy enough to participate in the team's upcoming training camp, according general manager Jim Rutherford.

The three-time Stanley Cup champion had an injury-plagued season in 2016-17, suiting up in just 41 games while still managing to produce 34 points. Having been sidelined since Feb. 21, don't expect the Pens to immediately throw Letang into the fire, but instead ease him back into his role as the team's No. 1 defenseman.