Penguins' Kris Letang: Closing in on career high in goals
Letang scored two goals in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Rangers.
He now has four goals and 12 points over the last 10 games, pushing Letang's goal total on the season to 15 -- one short of the career high he set in 2015-16. With the Penguins' high-powered offense firing on all cylinders right now, and reinforcements potentially arriving at the trade deadline, expect Letang to continue racking up fantasy value down the stretch.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...