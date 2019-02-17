Penguins' Kris Letang: Closing in on career high in goals

Letang scored two goals in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Rangers.

He now has four goals and 12 points over the last 10 games, pushing Letang's goal total on the season to 15 -- one short of the career high he set in 2015-16. With the Penguins' high-powered offense firing on all cylinders right now, and reinforcements potentially arriving at the trade deadline, expect Letang to continue racking up fantasy value down the stretch.