Penguins' Kris Letang: Collects assist against Bruins

Letang recorded a power-play assist, a shot on net, two blocked shots and four hits through 24:36 of ice time (1:46 with the man advantage) during Friday's 4-3 loss to Boston.

The elephant in the room right now with Letang is his crippling minus-16 rating. Otherwise, it's been business as usual for the stalwart defender. Additionally, there are plenty of fantasy formats that don't include the category, and there is also oodles of time to correct the eyesore mark. Considering his body of work, fantasy owners probably shouldn't downgrade Letang too much. Still, he also needs to avoid injury, which has always been a tall task for the 30-year-old veteran.