Letang posted an assist, two shots on goal, a pair of hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

Letang helped out on a Sidney Crosby goal in the first period. The 33-year-old Letang has five goals and five helpers in his last nine outings. He's up to 17 points, 51 shots, 41 hits and 28 blocked shots with a plus-5 rating in 23 contests. He'll likely continue to pile up points while operating on the top pairing and first power-play unit.