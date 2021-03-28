Letang had two assists and three shots Saturday in a 6-3 win over the Islanders. He also had a plus-3 rating and a pair of assists.

Letang has picked up five points (one goal, four assists) over his last three outings, including helpers Saturday on goals by Sidney Crosby (PP) and Bryan Rust. The 30-year-old Letang is up to six goals and 21 assists in 34 games, leaving him on the verge of a seventh straight campaign of 30-plus points.