Letang (lower body) had an assist and was plus-2 in a 4-3 loss to the Islanders on Saturday.

After missing one game with his injury, Letang was right back in the lineup logging a team-high 23:41 of ice time. He also set up defense partner Pierre-Olivier Joseph's first career goal. Letang has been quiet offensively to start the season with just four helpers through nine games. He had 15 goals and 44 points in 61 contests a year ago, so the points should start coming soon.