Letang notched a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Flyers.

Letang set up a Jake Guentzel tally in the second period. The 34-year-old Letang has produced 11 assists in 14 games since he last scored a goal. For the season, the veteran blueliner has a sturdy 43 points, 126 shots on net, 88 hits, 62 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating in 53 contests. He needs just one more point to match last year's output from 61 appearances.