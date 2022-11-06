Letang was credited with two assists during Saturday's 3-2 loss to the visiting Kraken.

Letang, who has four assists in four career games against the Kraken, registered his first multi-point game since the Penguins' season opener on Oct. 13, a span of 10 games. The 35-year-old defenseman also recorded a power-play shot at 12:26 of the first period Saturday, his first with the man-advantage this season. The three-time Stanley Cup champion finished with four shots, earning a game-high 25:34 of ice time.