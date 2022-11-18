Letang scored a goal and delivered three shots and two hits during Thursday's 6-4 victory over the host Wild.

Letang, who entered Thursday leading the Penguins' defensive corps with eight points, was fighting a pair of personal slumps. The 35-year-old defenseman had failed to register a point in three outings and had yet to score since connecting against the Blue Jackets during the regular-season finale April 29. Letang broke both of his skids by converting a one-timer on a 5-on-3 power play. In their past 15 games against the Wild, the Penguins have converted 18 goals with the man advantage.