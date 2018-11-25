Penguins' Kris Letang: Continues recent surge
Letang picked up three assists in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
He collected the secondary assist on all three of Jake Guentzel's tallies while also firing a team-high five shots on net with a plus-3 rating. Letang was quiet through the early part of November, but he now has a goal and seven points in his last six games and remains one of the most potent fantasy assets in the league off the blue line.
