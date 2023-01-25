Letang scored two goals, including the overtime winner, and added two assists in Tuesday's 7-6 victory over the Panthers.

One of the helpers and the OT winner came on the power play, as Letang saw his first game action since Dec. 28. It's been a traumatic season so far for the veteran blueliner, both on and off the ice, but Tuesday's performance was a reminder that the 35-year-old is still highly skilled and surrounded by Hall of Fame talent. Letang has four goals and 20 points through 30 games, but if he can stay in the lineup he could be poised for a big second half.