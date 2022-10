Letang was unable to practice with the team Monday due to illness, Rob Rossi of The Athletic reports.

Letang is currently stuck in a five-game pointless streak, which unsurprisingly overlaps with a four-game losing streak for the club. With the veteran blueliner in doubt against Boston on Tuesday, Jeff Petry took reps with the No. 1 power-play unit and could see an uptick in minutes if Letang can't play.