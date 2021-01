Letang is being evaluated for a lower-body injury, according to head coach Mike Sullivan.

Letang was hurt in a battle along the board with Rangers defenseman Adam Fox during the first period of Saturday's contest. Sullivan was not forthcoming with additional information regarding Letang's status ahead of Monday's rematch against the Rangers. The Penguins have nearly as many injured defensemen as healthy ones, so they'll want Letang to get back to full health as soon as possible.