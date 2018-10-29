Penguins' Kris Letang: Dealing with lower-body issue

Letang left Monday's practice due to a lingering lower-body injury.

Coach Mike Sullivan didn't provide any specifics on whether Letang will be available against the Islanders on Tuesday. The Montreal native is off to a fantastic start to the season, as he has racked up 11 points through the first nine games. If the blueliner is unable to play Tuesday, Juuso Riikola not only would step into the lineup, but could also replace Letang on the power play as well.