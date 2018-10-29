Penguins' Kris Letang: Dealing with lower-body issue
Letang left Monday's practice due to a lingering lower-body injury.
Coach Mike Sullivan didn't provide any specifics on whether Letang will be available against the Islanders on Tuesday. The Montreal native is off to a fantastic start to the season, as he has racked up 11 points through the first nine games. If the blueliner is unable to play Tuesday, Juuso Riikola not only would step into the lineup, but could also replace Letang on the power play as well.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.