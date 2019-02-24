Penguins' Kris Letang: Dealing with upper body injury

Letang, who left Saturday's loss to the Flyers in the first period, is being evaluated for an upper-body injury.

The Penguins dearly missed their top defenseman in Saturday's defeat, and will be hoping that he'll be back in the lineup sooner than later. Letang's defensive partner Brian Dumoulin sustained a concussion in the same play that Letang was injured, so there could be as many as two new faces on the Pittsburgh blueline Tuesday against the Blue Jackets. Check back for further updates on Letang's condition.