Letang (lower body) is day-to-day and won't participate in Sunday's practice.

Letang sustained the injury in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Rangers. It's unclear if he will be ready to play against Anaheim on Tuesday. If Letang is unavailable, Connor Clifton or Matt Dumba could enter the lineup versus the Ducks. The 38-year-old Letang hasn't earned a point through three games this season while contributing three blocked shots and six hits.