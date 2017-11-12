Penguins' Kris Letang: Dishes out two assists against Nashville

Letang contributed a pair of assists in Saturday's shootout loss to the Predators.

While his minus-14 rating isn't ideal, Letang has been a very productive offensive blueliner once again this season. The 30-year-old has collected 13 points through 19 contests, with over half of those coming with the man advantage. Letang has been putting plenty of pucks on net and has been tagged for 14 PIM, making him a pretty valuable fantasy rearguard. His consistent offense from the back-end makes him worth starting every game.