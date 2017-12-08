Penguins' Kris Letang: Dishes out two assists

Letang contributed a pair of helpers in Thursday's win over the Islanders.

Letang is riding a three-game point streak in which he's piled up five assists. The 30-year-old hasn't scored since Oct.11, but it's hard to argue with his 23 points in 30 contests. While Letang's consistent offensive production makes him a fantasy asset, his minus-15 rating and lack of goal-scoring is a tad disappointing. The power-play quarterback is still an automatic roll, as he's been held off the scoresheet just three times in his last 12 outings and logs monstrous minutes.

