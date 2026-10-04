Letang recorded a pair of assists, including one on the power play, and added three shots on goal in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Letang has opened the campaign with three helpers, seven shots on net, two hits and a plus-2 rating over two contests. The defenseman is still seeing a decent share of playing time, but he's been listed on the third pairing alongside Trevor van Riemsdyk. Letang seeing a role reduction at 39 years old shouldn't come as a surprise. There's a chance he'll be able to do more on offense with less ice time, but he's been under the 40-point mark in each of the last two years, so there's still moderate risk for fantasy managers.