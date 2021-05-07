Letang notched two assists, four shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Sabres.
Letang set up tallies by Brian Dumoulin and Sidney Crosby in Thursday's contest. In his last 10 games, Letang has racked up 10 assists, three of which came with the man advantage. The high-scoring blueliner has 45 points (seven goals, 38 helpers) in 54 contests this season, surpassing his 44-point output from 61 games a year ago.
More News
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Collects power-play assist•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Getting it done on both ends•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Loses assist after scoring change•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Modest point streak over•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Two more helpers in Friday's win•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Another multi-point night at MSG•