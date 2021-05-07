Letang notched two assists, four shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Sabres.

Letang set up tallies by Brian Dumoulin and Sidney Crosby in Thursday's contest. In his last 10 games, Letang has racked up 10 assists, three of which came with the man advantage. The high-scoring blueliner has 45 points (seven goals, 38 helpers) in 54 contests this season, surpassing his 44-point output from 61 games a year ago.