Penguins' Kris Letang: Dishes three assists in Game 6 win
Letang notched three assists in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Flyers in Game 6.
He saved the best for last in the series, and Letang wraps up the first round with a goal and seven points through six games. The 30-year-old blueliner also laid a surprising six hits in Sunday's win after not recording more than four in any regular-season game, but he likely won't deliver that kind of punishment in the second round, as Letang isn't especially noted for his physical play -- he only got credit for three hits in the first five games against the Flyers.
