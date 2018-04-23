Penguins' Kris Letang: Dishes three assists in Game 6 win

Letang notched three assists in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Flyers in Game 6.

He saved the best for last in the series, and Letang wraps up the first round with a goal and seven points through six games. The 30-year-old blueliner also laid a surprising six hits in Sunday's win after not recording more than four in any regular-season game, but he likely won't deliver that kind of punishment in the second round, as Letang isn't especially noted for his physical play -- he only got credit for three hits in the first five games against the Flyers.