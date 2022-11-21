Letang notched a pair of assists, three blocked shots and two PIM in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Letang is starting to come out of the slump he's endured in the middle of the month. He has a goal and two helpers in his last three contests since he snapped a three-game point drought. The 35-year-old defenseman is up to 11 points (one goal, 10 assists), 38 shots on net, 31 hits, 32 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating in 18 contests. He should continue to be productive on offense, but his age is catching up to him and it's showing in his defensive metrics.