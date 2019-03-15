Penguins' Kris Letang: Ditches non-contact sweater
Letang (upper body) practiced in a regular jersey Friday and hasn't been ruled out the Pens' upcoming back-to-back, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Coach Mike Sullivan wouldn't go so far as to confirm Letang would play against St. Louis or Philadelphia on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, but the fact that the blueliner has been cleared for contact is a step in the right direction. Once the Montreal native is given the all-clear, he figures to bump Zach Trotman from the lineup, yet may find himself on the second power-play unit in favor of Justin Schultz.
