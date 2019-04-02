Penguins' Kris Letang: Doesn't make trip to Detroit
Letang (upper body) stayed back in Pittsburgh on Tuesday and skated, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports. As a result, the defenseman won't be available for the road contest against the Red Wings.
With only three games remaining in the regular season for the Penguins, it's looking more likely that Letang will be rested until the playoffs. Remember, he missed the 2016 postseason due to injuries, and while the Penguins still managed to claim the Stanley Cup trophy without him, the team really needs a healthy Letang down the stretch since he's a perennial power-play producer who picks up 25-plus minutes per game when healthy.
