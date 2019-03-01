Penguins' Kris Letang: Doesn't make trip

Letang (upper body) did not travel with the team and will miss the next two games, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

While Letang has yet to resume skating, he will have plenty of time to get on the ice prior to Tuesday's tilt with the Panthers. Until the all-star defenseman is given the green light, Justin Schultz figures to hold down Tanger's spot on the top power-play unit, while Zach Trotman slots into the lineup.