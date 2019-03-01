Penguins' Kris Letang: Doesn't make trip
Letang (upper body) did not travel with the team and will miss the next two games, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
While Letang has yet to resume skating, he will have plenty of time to get on the ice prior to Tuesday's tilt with the Panthers. Until the all-star defenseman is given the green light, Justin Schultz figures to hold down Tanger's spot on the top power-play unit, while Zach Trotman slots into the lineup.
More News
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Not yet skating•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Out of action Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Dealing with upper-body injury•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Forced from Saturday tilt•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Closing in on career high in goals•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Picks up assist on game-winner•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...