Penguins' Kris Letang: Draws assist in loss to Jets

Letang finished a 4-1 loss to Winnipeg on Tuesday with an assist.

The veteran blueliner has points in each of his team's first three games, two coming on power plays. Letang will look to make it four straight games with a point when the Penguins host the Ducks on Thursday. Expect Letang to see a heavy workload against Anaheim, as Pittsburgh looks to turn things around following a slow start to the 2019-20 season.