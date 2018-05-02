Penguins' Kris Letang: Earns assist in Game 3

Letang tallied a helper in Game 3 versus the Capitals on Wednesday.

In addition to his assist, Letang dished out six hits in an effort to match the physicality of Washington. The blueliner is having a solid postseason, as he is averaging a point per game, along with 17 shots, 18 hits and 21 blocks -- all while averaging 25:11 of ice time. The only deficiency in the Montreal native's game in the playoffs has been his lack of production on the power play, where he has a mere two assists.