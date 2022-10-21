Letang recorded an assist versus the Kings on Thursday.

While Letang has yet to bend the twine through the first four games of the season, the veteran blueliner has garnered four assists while dishing out nine hits and seven blocks. As the quarterback of the No. 1 power-play unit in Pittsburgh, the Montreal native should have plenty of chances to open his goal account this year as he goes for his seventh 50-plus point season.

More News