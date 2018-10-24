Penguins' Kris Letang: Earns assist Tuesday

Letang garnered a power-play helper in Tuesday's 6-5 victory over Edmonton.

With nine points in seven games, Letang appears poised to record a fifth season in which he hit the 50-point mark and could even push for his career high of 67. Despite discussions during the offseason of limiting the blueliner's minutes, he is still averaging 26:32 of ice time which include 2:50 on the power play. The injury to Justin Schultz (leg) has forced coach Mike Sullivan to rely on Letang even more -- as evident by his nearly 29 minutes of ice time Tuesday.