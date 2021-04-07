Letang dished out two helpers -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Rangers.
He added four shots, three hits and a minus-1 rating. Letang has only one goal since March 4, but he's had no trouble getting onto the scoresheet lately, totaling eight points in his last seven games.
