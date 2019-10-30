Penguins' Kris Letang: Ends pointless streak
Letang earned an assist versus the Flyers on Tuesday, bringing a four-game pointless streak to a close.
Unfortunately for fantasy owners, Letang is still stuck in a five-game goal drought and hasn't registered a point with the man advantage since Oct. 10. Regardless of the scoresheet, the Montreal native figures to continue logging over 25 minutes per game and should be a mainstay on the No. 1 power-play unit.
More News
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Lights lamp twice in win•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Pushes point streak to six games•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Corrals two points•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Draws assist in loss to Jets•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Scores power-play goal•
-
Penguins' Kris Letang: Registers assist Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.