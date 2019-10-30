Penguins' Kris Letang: Ends pointless streak

Letang earned an assist versus the Flyers on Tuesday, bringing a four-game pointless streak to a close.

Unfortunately for fantasy owners, Letang is still stuck in a five-game goal drought and hasn't registered a point with the man advantage since Oct. 10. Regardless of the scoresheet, the Montreal native figures to continue logging over 25 minutes per game and should be a mainstay on the No. 1 power-play unit.