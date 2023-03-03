Letang was struck in the face by a puck and left Thursday's game versus the Lightning, Rob Rossi of The Athletic reports.

A shot attempt from the Lightning ramped up and hit Letang in the face, just a few seconds after he previously blocked a shot with his hand. The defenseman was bleeding heavily as he left the ice following the incident in the first period. The Penguins haven't provided an official update on his status, but one should be available before their road-trip finale Saturday versus the Panthers.