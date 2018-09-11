Penguins' Kris Letang: Feels 'million times better'
Letang said he feels "a million times better" now in comparison to this point last year when he was making his way back from neck surgery, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Pittsburgh's top defenseman managed to play in 79 games last season, adding nine goals, 42 assists and 20 power-play points in the process. The veteran seemingly trains hard every offseason to try to get into prime condition and fully bounce back from his respective injuries from the previous year.
