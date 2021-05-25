Letang had a pair of assists and a game-high 10 hits Monday in a 3-2 double-overtime loss to the Islanders in Game 5.

Letang set up Evgeni Malkin's power-play snipe to open the scoring in the first period, then he drew the secondary helper on Bryan Rust's go-ahead goal in the middle frame. The veteran defenseman also logged his best single-game hit total all season. Letang has one goal and four assists in the series, adding 11 shots and six PIM.