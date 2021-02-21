Letang scored his first two goals of the season and dished out five hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

Letang entered the night without a goal in his first 14 games of the season, but he managed to find the net on both of his shots Saturday. He opened the scoring with a power-play goal 12:35 into the first period, ripping a one-timer past Semyon Varlamov from above the left faceoff circle to break the dry spell. Then he broke a 2-2 tie in the third period, using a subtle toe drag to set up a screen before going top shelf on Varlamov for the game-winner. Letang scored 31 goals over the previous two seasons combined, so it was just a matter of time before the proverbial dam broke. He now has nine points in 15 games on the year.