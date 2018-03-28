Penguins' Kris Letang: Finds twine in disappointing road loss

Letang scored his seventh goal of the season in Tuesday's 5-2 road loss to the Red Wings.

Letang, who missed the entire 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs, is looking to finish out the regular season in style. He's set 210 shots on goal through 74 games, but to be fair, the conversion rate on those attempts (3.3 percent) is unimpressive by his own standards. Still, the rearguard was relentless in his quest to fully recover from neck surgery, and the hard work has paid off in a major way seeing as how Letang's only missed three games in 2017-18.