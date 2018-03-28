Penguins' Kris Letang: Finds twine in disappointing road loss
Letang scored his seventh goal of the season in Tuesday's 5-2 road loss to the Red Wings.
Letang, who missed the entire 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs, is looking to finish out the regular season in style. He's set 210 shots on goal through 74 games, but to be fair, the conversion rate on those attempts (3.3 percent) is unimpressive by his own standards. Still, the rearguard was relentless in his quest to fully recover from neck surgery, and the hard work has paid off in a major way seeing as how Letang's only missed three games in 2017-18.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...