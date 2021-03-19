Letang had two assists in a 3-2 loss to the Devils on Thursday.

Letang has five assists in his last four games and 22 points in 29 games on the season. That's good enough a three-way tie with Shea Theodore and Darnell Nurse for 10th in scoring from the blue line. Letang is on fire right now, so make him an automatic activation -- you don't want to miss out because of a missed roster deadline.