Penguins' Kris Letang: Forced from Saturday tilt

Letang left Saturday's contest with Philadelphia due to an apparent injury, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

After defensive partner Brian Dumoulin crumpled to the ice due to a Wayne Simmonds hit, Letang scuffled with Shayne Gostisbehere immediately before exiting the game. The Pens don't play again until Tuesday in Columbus, but the team should give an update on Letang in the near future.