Penguins' Kris Letang: Four collisions Monday
Letang went minus-2 and dished out four hits in Monday's loss to the Devils.
Letang failed to mark a point in his first game since the All-Star break. He's had a solid stat line in January, compiling seven points, 24 hits and 23 blocked shots over 10 games while averaging a whopping 4:14 TOI on the power play. Letang stays on pace for 68 points, which would be a career high.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...