Penguins' Kris Letang: Four collisions Monday

Letang went minus-2 and dished out four hits in Monday's loss to the Devils.

Letang failed to mark a point in his first game since the All-Star break. He's had a solid stat line in January, compiling seven points, 24 hits and 23 blocked shots over 10 games while averaging a whopping 4:14 TOI on the power play. Letang stays on pace for 68 points, which would be a career high.