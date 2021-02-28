Letang scored twice, including the game winner, and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

He used Jean-Gabriel Pageau as a screen and ramped his shot off the Islanders' stick blade and past Semyon Varlamov blocker side to net the winner. Letang is on a four-game, seven-point streak (four goals, three assists) and ironically, all four of his goals this season have come against the Isles. His 14 points in 18 games would scale up to more than 60 points in a normal season. Letang is a strong fantasy activation.