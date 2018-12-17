Penguins' Kris Letang: Game-time call
Letang (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Monday's matchup with Anaheim, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Considering Letang practiced with the top power-play unit at Monday's game-day skate, it seems pretty likely that he will be in action versus the Ducks. The defenseman was on a bit of a slump prior to getting hurt, as he managed just one helper in his previous four outings. Once given the green light, the Montreal native is a lock to continue playing big minutes on the Pens blue line, where he is averaging 25:55 of ice time this season.
